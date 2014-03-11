STEAM CLEANERS & STEAM MOPS
Discover the power of Kärcher steam. A Kärcher Steam Cleaner and Mop make light work of grease, dirt, stains and even limescale, delivering deep cleaning results with no chemicals or scrubbing. It kills 99.99% of enveloped viruses, including coronavirus* and bacteria** and effortlessly cleans your hard floors with our EasyFix cloths.
FREE ACCESSORIES
Get THREE EasyFix Floor Cloths FREE as well as a window cleaning nozzle and carpet glider when you purchase the SC 3 EasyFix Extra. This offer is only available when you buy exclusively from karcher.co.uk.
- Breath new life into your carpets and rugs with the Carpet Glider.
- Thoroughly clean glass, windows and mirrors with the Window Nozzle.
- Effortlessly mop sealed hard floors using the EasyFix Floor Cloths.
All-round Steam Cleaners
steam mops
Using steam to combat coronavirus* and bacteria**
Hot steam, simple and effective against bacteria and coronavirus. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and hot cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, etc.
- Hygienic and fibre-deep cleanliness completely without chemicals, all you need is tap water!
- A better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods using detergents.
Kitchen Cleaning
Blast limescale and dried on dirt from all those hard to reach places. Whether fittings, wall tiles, glass, extractor hoods, stoves or sinks, a Kärcher steam cleaner hygienically cleans the kitchen without chemicals.
Floor Cleaning
The floor nozzle slats ensure the steam remains concentrated on the floor for maximum effect and hygiene when cleaning stone, tile, PVC, laminate or sealed wood flooring, including parquet – all without chemical residues.
Ironing
The Kärcher SC steam pressure ironing system with high-end steam iron, anti-stick soleplate and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time and still delivers perfect ironing results and instantly dry laundry.
Bathroom Cleaning
The steam cleaners do the job perfectly and ensures absolute hygienic cleanliness, even when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fittings, showers, cracks and crevices.
Upright Steam Mops vs Sledge Steam Cleaners
Upright Steam Mops
Short 30 second heat up times across the range
Cleaning of hard sealed floors killing 99.99% of bacteria in high traffic areas
Our swivel joint allows for high manoeuvrability making steaming cleaning easy
Cleaning without chemicals means steam is hygienic and leaves no detergent residue, making it instantly safe for your little ones to play
Sledge Steam Cleaners
Versatile around the home with countless application area
A wide range of accessory options for cleaning different types of dirt
Removes 99.999% of enveloped viruses and 99.99% of common household bacteria
An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
Kärcher arranged to have its steam cleaners tested in an independent laboratory for effectiveness in fighting viruses.
The result: if used properly, the machines remove up to 99.999% of enveloped viruses*, such as the coronavirus or influenza, and 99.99% of common household bacteria** from hard surfaces. At the present time, disinfectants are to be reserved primarily for outpatient and inpatient care, but steam cleaners can make a valuable contribution to general hygiene – both in private households and in commercial and industrial use.
*Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level with the Kärcher home steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on typical household, smooth, hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).
**When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on typical household, smooth, hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam setting (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae). With Kärcher professional steam cleaners SG(V) this is 99.999%, according to EN 16615:2015-06, on PVC floors. (test germ: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541).