Steam mop SC 1 Upright
Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.
Tackle dirt with hygienic steam: the Kärcher SC 1 Upright cleans sealed hard floors effortlessly and worry-free. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. Switch on and get started: the steam cleaner is heated up and ready for use in just 30 seconds. The fresh water tank can be easily removed for filling. An automatic descaling function with a descaling cartridge in the device ensures a long lifetime. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. Parking and putting down the steam cleaner is also very convenient: the slim and lightweight device remains upright on its own.
Features and benefits
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|30
|Heating output (W)
|1300
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heating time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0.2
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|314 x 147 x 1197
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Equipment
- Safety valve
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
