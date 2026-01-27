Tackle dirt with hygienic steam: the Kärcher SC 1 Upright cleans sealed hard floors effortlessly and worry-free. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. Switch on and get started: the steam cleaner is heated up and ready for use in just 30 seconds. The fresh water tank can be easily removed for filling. An automatic descaling function with a descaling cartridge in the device ensures a long lifetime. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. Parking and putting down the steam cleaner is also very convenient: the slim and lightweight device remains upright on its own.