Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.

Tackle dirt with hygienic steam: the Kärcher SC 1 Upright cleans sealed hard floors effortlessly and worry-free. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. Switch on and get started: the steam cleaner is heated up and ready for use in just 30 seconds. The fresh water tank can be easily removed for filling. An automatic descaling function with a descaling cartridge in the device ensures a long lifetime. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. Parking and putting down the steam cleaner is also very convenient: the slim and lightweight device remains upright on its own.

Features and benefits
Short heat-up time
  • With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications

Technical data

Test certificate¹⁾ Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²) 30
Heating output (W) 1300
Cable length (m) 5
Heating time (min) 0.5
Tank capacity (l) 0.2
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour white
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 314 x 147 x 1197

¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).

Equipment

  • Safety valve
  • Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
