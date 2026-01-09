BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR OASIS.

Watering & Irrigation Systems

Kärcher has reinvented rain. Kärcher's extensive range of watering equipment will delight garden lovers. Kärcher offers sprayers, guns, sprinklers, hoses, water timers, hose connectors and storage systems that are tailored for maximum efficiency, keeping your garden looking healthy and tidy all year round.

Makes environmental sense

Kärcher's intelligent and efficient technology, as well as products designed to work in perfect unison, allow you to work responsibly with natural resources. By extending the eco!ogic range to include garden products, Kärcher has demonstrated its sense of ecological responsibility for its latest products. Of special importance here is the removal of the stand-by mode and the addition of the maximum-efficiency watering control system.

Pikto Strom

Save energy

Long-lasting and comfortable to use, Kärcher premium-quality pumps are ideal for exploiting alternative water sources. The pumps switch on and off again as needed. Multi-stage pumps provide more power and efficiency with less operating noise. They use 30% less energy than conventional jet pumps while producing the same output.

Pikto Wasser

Save water

The SensoTimer water timer with radio-based moisture sensors represents intelligent and efficient watering technology. The moisture level of the soil is transmitted every 30 minutes and the watering system only starts if it is actually required. To avoid duplicated watering, the sensor measures the level of moisture near ground level. Thanks to the eco!ogic function, watering can be delayed if required, allowing you to save more water.

Pikto Performance

Responsible material selection

Kärcher attaches great importance to selecting materials carefully, being mindful of environmental impact and avoiding substances that damage the environment and harm human health, such as phthalates and heavy metals. Kärcher Performance hoses offer premium quality and stand out due to their robust, flexible and kink-resistant qualities.

Pikto Umwelt

Targeted watering

The Kärcher Rain System® adapts to your plants' exact needs and is the perfect complement to hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flowerbeds. The water is sprinkled exactly where it's needed and nothing is wasted – which is good for the environment and your wallet. The uniform pressure distribution ensures that stretches of up to 50 metres long have even water distribution. If necessary, you can even set different volumes of water for different areas.

BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR OASIS.

Your garden as an island of relaxation and peace, the ideal retreat away from busy day-to-day life. With the watering solutions from Kärcher you have the choice – and decide how much time you want to spend watering. Whether it is automatic or manual, the Kärcher watering systems ensure that everything is in full blossom and precious water is used optimally and ecologically.

Sprinkler

Sprinklers

Watering all the way into the furthest corner: Thanks to our wide range of circular sprinklers, you will always find the right solution for any garden, whether large or small, level or sloped.

Shop all sprinklers
Hose storage and hose trolley

Hose Storage and Trolleys

Always tidy, always ready to use: With the Kärcher hose trolleys and hose reels watering the entire garden is done quickly and simply.

Shop all hose storage and trolleys
Hoses

Hoses

Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. So nothing stands in the way of garden care!

Shop all hoses
Karcher 3-way tap connector

Connectors/Tap adaptors

Connection, coupling, decoupling and repairing: Kärcher offers the right connecting pieces for all available click systems and standard hose diameters.

Shop all connectors and adaptors
Spray nozzles

Nozzles and spray lances

An absolute winner: Kärcher garden sprayers and spray lances impress with their ergonomic design and high level of operating comfort. You can adjust the spraying pattern as required.

Shop all nozzles and spray lances

POPULAR WATERING SETS

More Products (2)
Automatic watering

Automatic watering

Even when you are on holiday, you do not have to worry about your garden: Water timers from Kärcher regulate your watering system precisely according to plan.

Shop all automatic watering
Kärcher Rain System®

Kärcher Rain System

The Kärcher Rain System® is the perfect complement to hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flowerbeds. The water is sprinkled exactly where it's needed and nothing is wasted – which is good for the environment and your wallet.

Shop all rain systems

Videos

Irrigation

Sign up to our newsletter today for 10% off your first order!

Sign Up Today

Why Shop With Kärcher?

Delivery

FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
ExpertAdvice

Expert advice and support
5YearGuarantee

+1 extra year guarantee
on Home & Garden machines