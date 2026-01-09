BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR OASIS.

Targeted watering

The Kärcher Rain System® adapts to your plants' exact needs and is the perfect complement to hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flowerbeds. The water is sprinkled exactly where it's needed and nothing is wasted – which is good for the environment and your wallet. The uniform pressure distribution ensures that stretches of up to 50 metres long have even water distribution. If necessary, you can even set different volumes of water for different areas.