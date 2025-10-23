Connectors/Tap adaptors

Overview

Whether you're looking after a thoroughly landscaped paradise or a humble vegetable patch, watering your garden requires a suitable hose. At Kärcher we understand that if a job is worth doing then it is worth doing well and this high quality universal hose connector ensures you get the best results every time.

Simplify your watering needs without overspending on garden equipment with this universal 2-way hose connector, which can extend the function of any common garden hose. With 1/2”, 5/8” and 3/4” diameters, the simple connector system allows you to maintain flexibility without compromising on quality.

The Kärcher universal hose connector can help you tackle any gardening job - from watering potted plants and flower beds to feeding lawns and cleaning decking. Made from hardwearing, durable materials, this connector is an intelligent product that guarantees a happy garden all year round.