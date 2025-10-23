Connectors/Tap adaptors
Hose connection systems for flexibility whatever the demand. Connection, coupling, decoupling and repairing: Kärcher offers the right connecting pieces for all available click systems and standard hose diameters. Regardless of the hose diameter – 1/2", 5/8" or 3/4": Kärcher's ultra-watertight hose connectors are always the perfect fit – guaranteed. The universal hose connectors also boast outstanding resilience and maximum tensile strength. The connectors are available with or without aqua stop. The premium universal hose connector also has an aluminium hose fastening and soft plastic recessed handles for even better handling. All Kärcher plug systems are of course compatible with the standard click systems on the market.
Overview
Whether you're looking after a thoroughly landscaped paradise or a humble vegetable patch, watering your garden requires a suitable hose. At Kärcher we understand that if a job is worth doing then it is worth doing well and this high quality universal hose connector ensures you get the best results every time.
Simplify your watering needs without overspending on garden equipment with this universal 2-way hose connector, which can extend the function of any common garden hose. With 1/2”, 5/8” and 3/4” diameters, the simple connector system allows you to maintain flexibility without compromising on quality.
The Kärcher universal hose connector can help you tackle any gardening job - from watering potted plants and flower beds to feeding lawns and cleaning decking. Made from hardwearing, durable materials, this connector is an intelligent product that guarantees a happy garden all year round.