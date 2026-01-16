Hard Floor Cleaner

Swap the mop. A Kärcher Hard Floor and Wooden Floor Cleaner is a faster way to clean vs your regular flooring cleaner, leaving them dry in just 2 minutes.

0 Products

Bring back the WOW to your stage

The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning it has to be. It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. These come as convenient all-in-one devices or battery-powered lightweight models.

FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all types of everyday dry and wet dirt

FC 7 CORDLESS

 

Area performance approx. 175 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Approx. 45 min battery run time
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + boost mode
  • Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
  • Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
  • Very smooth-running thanks to counter-rotating rollers
  • 4-roller drive technology

 

FC 4-4 floor cleaner

FC 4-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance approx. 90 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 30 min run time per battery charge
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels
  • Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
  • Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
    + 2 x 4 V exchangeable batteries

 

FC 2-4 floor cleaner

FC 2-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance approx. 70 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 20 min run time per battery charge
  • Suitable for all hard floors
  • Optimised cleaning in corners and along edges
  • Includes 1 roller + 1 universal floor cleaner + 4 V exchangeable battery

 

See our cleaners in action

Hard Floor Cleaner Comparison Guide

Self cleaning

Integrated twin-tank system for hygienic cleaning

Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners use an innovative twin-tank system, meaning you're always cleaning with fresh water - unlike a mop!

  1. Fresh water is automatically fed from the clean water tank onto the self-propelling microfibre rollers.
  2. The super absorbent microfibre rollers are electrically driven, rotating at 500 rpm, effortlessly.
  3. The dirt is then collected by the dirty water removal blade and contained within the separate dirty water tank.
  4. Floors are left clean and dry in just 2 minutes.

 

Why Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners?

Floor cleaner self-cleaning function

Effortless floor cleaning

No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out of floor cleaning cloths since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh and dirty water tanks.

Floor cleaner for stone, tiles, parquet, laminate or vinyl

Suitable for all hard floors

Low residual moisture means it is suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.

Floor cleaner edge cleaning

Perfect edge cleaning

The central roller drive on the FC 7 Cordless and FC 4-4 Battery ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.

Floor cleaner washable rollers

Washable rollers

Attaching and removing the microfibre rollers is quick and easy. The rollers are also machine washable at up to 60°C.

Floor cleaner fresh water tank

Uses up to 90% less water***

Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.***

* Thanks to combining vacuuming and wiping into one single step when cleaning the floor with the FC 5.
** The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves a 20 per cent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category.
Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

*** The FC 5 (consumption: 0.6 l)/the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses 85%/90% less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l) when cleaning a floor area of 60 m².

SC Keyvisual

EXPLORE OUR ENTIRE FLOORCARE RANGE

Whether wooden, tiled or carpet, Kärcher has the right products to keep your floors looking fresh and new. Explore our Steam Cleaners, Hard Floor Cleaners, Carpet Cleaners and so much more...

EXPLORE NOW

Sign up to our newsletter today for 10% off your first order!

Sign Up Today

Why Shop With Kärcher?

Delivery

FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
ExpertAdvice

Expert advice and support
5YearGuarantee

+1 extra year guarantee
on Home & Garden machines