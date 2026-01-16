Hard Floor Cleaner
The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning it has to be. It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. These come as convenient all-in-one devices or battery-powered lightweight models.
FC 7 CORDLESS
Area performance approx. 175 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Approx. 45 min battery run time
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + boost mode
- Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
- Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
- Very smooth-running thanks to counter-rotating rollers
- 4-roller drive technology
FC 4-4 BATTERY SET
Area performance approx. 90 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Up to 30 min run time per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels
- Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
- Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
+ 2 x 4 V exchangeable batteries
FC 2-4 BATTERY SET
Area performance approx. 70 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Up to 20 min run time per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors
- Optimised cleaning in corners and along edges
- Includes 1 roller + 1 universal floor cleaner + 4 V exchangeable battery
- Setting up device and putting into operation (0:00)
- Cleaning delicate floors (0:24)
- Cleaning hard-wearing floors (0:39)
- Activating boost mode (0:49)
- Emptying fresh water tank (0:56)
- Cleaning hard-wearing floors (1:59)
- Emptying dirty water tank and starting self-cleaning mode (1:07)
- Final cleaning and packing up device (1:36)
Integrated twin-tank system for hygienic cleaning
Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners use an innovative twin-tank system, meaning you're always cleaning with fresh water - unlike a mop!
- Fresh water is automatically fed from the clean water tank onto the self-propelling microfibre rollers.
- The super absorbent microfibre rollers are electrically driven, rotating at 500 rpm, effortlessly.
- The dirt is then collected by the dirty water removal blade and contained within the separate dirty water tank.
- Floors are left clean and dry in just 2 minutes.
Why Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners?
Effortless floor cleaning
No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out of floor cleaning cloths since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh and dirty water tanks.
Suitable for all hard floors
Low residual moisture means it is suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.
Perfect edge cleaning
The central roller drive on the FC 7 Cordless and FC 4-4 Battery ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.
Washable rollers
Attaching and removing the microfibre rollers is quick and easy. The rollers are also machine washable at up to 60°C.
Uses up to 90% less water***
Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.***
* Thanks to combining vacuuming and wiping into one single step when cleaning the floor with the FC 5.
** The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves a 20 per cent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category.
Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
*** The FC 5 (consumption: 0.6 l)/the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses 85%/90% less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l) when cleaning a floor area of 60 m².
