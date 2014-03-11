Pressure washer for professional use
Kärcher, the world's number one pressure washer brand delivers unbeatable versatility with hot or cold water professional pressure washers to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.
HOT VS. COLD WATER PRESSURE WASHERS
- Faster results and shorter drying times - hot water quickly loosens and dissolves dirt, solidified oils and fats providing a time saving of up to 35%.As well as being cost-effective and economical, surfaces that are cleaned with hot water dry faster enabling them to be used sooner.
- Germ-reducing effect without cleaning agents - cleaning with hot water significantly reduces the presence of germs without the need for disinfectants. This helps to protect the environment, as well as saving money and resources.
- Protection of surfaces - achieve the same cleaning effect and protect sensitive surfaces by cleaning using a lower working pressure.
- Maximum mobility – ideal for those on the move cleaning jobs where easy transportation is essential thanks to the compact and ergonomic design. Whether loading into a vehicle or carrying up steps, it can also be easily stored when not in use. For larger cleaning jobs the new HD trailer pressure washer can even be towed by your vehicle.
- Total independence - use even where there is no water or power supply, Kärcher petrol or diesel-powered pressure washers enable you to directly suction water from lakes, or water bowsers making them ideal for use in agriculture, construction or the public sector.
- Industry-specific solutions - designed and tailored to your requirements, Kärcher provides machines to be used in a variety of industries, from the strict hygiene requirements of the food industry to use in potentially explosive environments.
eco!Booster
MORE THAN A TIME SAVER. IT’S A GAME CHANGER. The eco!Booster takes efficiency and sustainability in cleaning to the next level with a 50 percent performance increase. This solution is ideal for cleaning larger vertical surfaces made from delicate materials as well as for cleaning light to moderately ingrained dirt.
EASY!Force: The new standard. As standard.
Experience the new dimension of ergonomics in high-pressure cleaning: with the new EASY!Force HD trigger gun, you need zero holding force and can clean effortlessly with less stress.
- Improved ergonomics for easier cleaning
- Full ceramic valve for a longer lifetime
- Intuitive trigger for safe working
- Patented EASY!Lock for 5x faster connection
Using hot water offers a significant time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results.
Cold water pressure washers
Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and high capacity cold water pressure washers can also remove heavy dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.
Hot water pressure washers
With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.
Ultra-high pressure cleaning systems
When the cleaning performance of conventional high-pressure cleaners is no longer enough, our ultra high-pressure cleaners come into their own. Thanks to the ultra high pressure (UHP), even the most stubborn dirt and coatings can be reliably removed.
Stationary high-pressure cleaners
Stationary high-pressure cleaners are ideal for a wide range of applications. The high-pressure water is fed directly to the points of use via a permanently installed pipeline network.
GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR PRESSURE WASHER
Accessories
Expand your pressure washer’s range of applications with Kärcher accessories.
Cleaning and Care Agents
Achieve faster results with Kärcher’s specially formulated cleaning and care agents.
The new system solution for facade, glass, solar and floor cleaning
Our new system solution consisting of brushes, telescopic rods, attachments and adapters now enables the flexible use of different types of cleaning for different cleaning tasks. Whether with low, medium or high pressure or even when vacuuming: the cleaning of facades, glass surfaces, solar panels and floors has never been more flexible and even in hard-to-reach places more convenient and thorough.
