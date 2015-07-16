HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHER TRAILERS

Outstanding mobility and reliability on two wheels

hds inside

GERMAN ENGINEERING YOU CAN RELY ON

The HDS Trailers are constructed from tried-and-tested Kärcher components and the machines themselves are designed for shift work operation.

hds 2

EASY HANDLING

The machine is as easy and convenient to use as all Kärcher hot water pressure washers thanks to the single EASY Operation switch and the on-board hose reels and accessory storage keeps everything neat and tidy.

hds 3

MAXIMUM EFFICIENCY

When in hot mode, the water is pre-heated by the engine thanks to the innovative heat exchange. Generating fuel savings of up to 14%.

HDS Trailer detail-open-back

Extraordinary mobility and ease of use

1. Powerful engine. Equipped with a powerful 19 kW Yanmar diesel engine

2. Large range. The HDS trailer is equipped with two supply reels with 30m long, 30m high pressure hose and a 100 liter fuel tank

3. Storage space. Storage for detergents and accessories on board

4. Large cab. For easy access to all major components

5. Efficient. Equipped with efficient burner technology Kärcher

6. Large water tank. Equipped with 500 L fresh water tank

HDS Trailer inside2

COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT CLEANING

The large 500 litre water tank combined with the 100 litre diesel tank means that the HDS Trailer offers completely autonomous cleaning.

hds 1
HDS Trailer

STANDARD ACCESSORIES 

The hot water pressure washer trailers comes as standard with:

  • 30m high pressure hose incl. hose reel
  • 30m supply hose incl. hose reel
  • High-pressure gun
  • Spray lance

MOBILITY OPTIONS

HDS Trailer

TRAILER VERSION

  • Mounted on a chassis
  • Integrated 500 litre water tank
  • With cover With optional shock absorber

HDS Trailer CAB

CAB VERSION

  • Stationary frame base with forklift pockets
  • Integrated 500 litre water tank
  • With cover
HDS Trailer SKID

SKID VERSION

  • Stationary frame base with forklift pockets
  • Without water tank
  • Without cover

Unit sold as component without CE approval!

