HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHER TRAILERS

Extraordinary mobility and ease of use

1. Powerful engine. Equipped with a powerful 19 kW Yanmar diesel engine

2. Large range. The HDS trailer is equipped with two supply reels with 30m long, 30m high pressure hose and a 100 liter fuel tank

3. Storage space. Storage for detergents and accessories on board

4. Large cab. For easy access to all major components

5. Efficient. Equipped with efficient burner technology Kärcher

6. Large water tank. Equipped with 500 L fresh water tank