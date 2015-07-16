HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHER TRAILERS
Outstanding mobility and reliability on two wheels
GERMAN ENGINEERING YOU CAN RELY ON
The HDS Trailers are constructed from tried-and-tested Kärcher components and the machines themselves are designed for shift work operation.
EASY HANDLING
The machine is as easy and convenient to use as all Kärcher hot water pressure washers thanks to the single EASY Operation switch and the on-board hose reels and accessory storage keeps everything neat and tidy.
MAXIMUM EFFICIENCY
When in hot mode, the water is pre-heated by the engine thanks to the innovative heat exchange. Generating fuel savings of up to 14%.
Extraordinary mobility and ease of use
1. Powerful engine. Equipped with a powerful 19 kW Yanmar diesel engine
2. Large range. The HDS trailer is equipped with two supply reels with 30m long, 30m high pressure hose and a 100 liter fuel tank
3. Storage space. Storage for detergents and accessories on board
4. Large cab. For easy access to all major components
5. Efficient. Equipped with efficient burner technology Kärcher
6. Large water tank. Equipped with 500 L fresh water tank
COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT CLEANING
The large 500 litre water tank combined with the 100 litre diesel tank means that the HDS Trailer offers completely autonomous cleaning.
MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY THROUGH CONFIGURATION
HDS 9/50 Tr1 - 500 bar & 900 l/h
HDS 13/35 Tr1 - 350 bar & 1300 l/h
HDS 17/20 Tr1 - 200 bar & 1700 l/h
HDS 13/20 Tr1 - 200 bar & 1300 l/h
STANDARD ACCESSORIES
The hot water pressure washer trailers comes as standard with:
- 30m high pressure hose incl. hose reel
- 30m supply hose incl. hose reel
- High-pressure gun
- Spray lance
MOBILITY OPTIONS
TRAILER VERSION
- Mounted on a chassis
- Integrated 500 litre water tank
- With cover With optional shock absorber
CAB VERSION
- Stationary frame base with forklift pockets
- Integrated 500 litre water tank
- With cover
SKID VERSION
- Stationary frame base with forklift pockets
- Without water tank
- Without cover
Unit sold as component without CE approval!