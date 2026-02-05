HDS Trailer HDS 13/35 De Tr1
The HDS 13/35 trailer can be used self-sufficiently and reaches pressures of 350 bar. It is the perfect solution for hot water high-pressure cleaning in the municipal sector, at construction sites and in industry.
The real trump card of the HDS 13/35 is its mobility. The hot water pressure washer generates pressures of 350 bar, works entirely independently of any power source and is therefore completely flexible in terms of its application – for example on construction sites, in industry and in the municipal sector. The freely configurable cleaning machine is an absolute all-rounder thanks to its reliability, efficiency, ease of servicing and operating comfort.
Features and benefits
Maximum efficiencyHighly efficient burner technology. Heat recovery through use of waste heat from the engine. Environmentally-friendly operation and low operating costs thanks to Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode.
Easy operationThe machine is easy to operate using a central selector switch. Two optional hose reels in operating area allow easy set-up and dismantling. Safe and ample storage for protective gear, accessories and cleaning agents.
Self-sufficient applicationLarge 500 l water tank for up to 30-minute cleaning applications with full water performance. 100-litre diesel tank: ideal for long periods of use. Powerful Yanmar diesel engines allow the machine to be used independently of any power source.
High flexibility
- Thanks to its configurability, each trailer can be custom-made according to customer requests.
- Skid and Cab versions make different uses possible: mobile or stationary.
Service-friendly
- A large hood enables service staff to access the internal components more easily.
- Sophisticated service software for rapid fault diagnosis during servicing.
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
Reliability
- Includes: Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification.
- Numerous safety functions protect the HDS trailer against damage in the case of an error.
- Integrated frost protection mode to protect all components in cold exterior temperatures.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Power Rating (kW/hp)
|19 / 26
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|650 - 1300
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|100 - 350 / 10 - 35
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|9.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3646 x 1747 x 1735
Scope of supply
- Trigger gun: Industry
- High-pressure hose: 30 m
- Spray lance: 700 mm
- Power nozzle
Application areas
- Municipal (cleaning public open spaces, traffic routes, removing graffiti and chewing gum)
- Construction (cleaning construction machines, scaffolding, casing, equipment)
- Industrial cleaning (removing paint and coatings, cleaning machines, parts and equipment)
Configurable components
The low-pressure hose reel has a hose capacity of up to 30 metres, including 30-metre low-pressure hose. Other benefits: Comfortable crank, great flexibility when filling trailer and the option to protect the hose against frost simply and conveniently.
With a greatly extended operating radius for maximum flexibility when high-pressure cleaning: Convenient to use, the high-pressure hose reel attachment kit for the HDS trailer can house up to 50 metres of high-pressure hose, allowing cleaning tasks to be performed large distances from the trailer and protecting the hose during storage and transportation.
The basic machine in the skid version has a frame, without protective hood and water tank. The machine is extremely space-saving, including 20-litre water tank.
The cab version includes the water tank and large fuel tank and can be used in a fixed position or as an assembly on a vehicle, like a pick-up, platform or van. The hoods protect the technical components and the control panel reliably against external influences. The basic machine with hood and water tank is provided without a drawbar.
The trailer version is not only mobile and compact, but also impresses with a high degree of flexibility and is completely self-sufficient thanks to the on-board water and fuel. The basic machine is equipped with a hood, water tank, chassis and drawbar.
The shock absorbers for the trailer version increase the driving stability and are a prerequisite for the approval of the trailer at higher driving speeds.
Higher occupational safety: The pressure relief valve reduces the pressure between pump and valve when the trigger gun is closed. This increases the occupational safety as rebounds are avoided, and also allows ergonomic use through the slow build-up of pressure. The high-pressure components are also protected.