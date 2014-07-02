Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

Water and Tax Efficient

The Enhanced Capital Allowance (ECA) water scheme encourages businesses to invest in technologies that save water and improve water quality. The scheme enables businesses to claim 100% first-year allowances, i.e. tax relief, on investments in certain technologies and products.



All Kärcher Steam Cleaners and Steam Generating Vacuum Cleaners feature on the Water Technology List. As such buyers may be entitled to tax relief on their purchase.

Find Out More