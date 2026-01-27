Meeting the highest standards. And setting new ones.

When the job is hygienically cleaning up stubborn dirt, the right answer is Kärcher SGV steam vacuum cleaners. In many cases they can achieve top-class cleaning results even without detergents. On hard floors, stainless steel surfaces, fittings, kitchen appliances, industrial systems and in glass cleaning. When it comes to sustainability, the SGV 8/5 is breaking new ground. Innovative self-cleaning reliably removes deposits inside the machine itself, prolonging the life of the steam vacuum cleaner.