Window Vac
Join over 5 million UK households already enjoying streak-free windows and discover how your Window Vacuum can be used all through the home and not just as a window cleaner.
GET TO KNOW YOUR OPTIONS
Standard
If you buy our standard models, you will get the Window Vac only. Still enough to remove condensation from windows, mirrors and shower screens and also clean up spills on any smooth surface.
Plus
'Plus' variant window vacs include a spray bottle, microfibre cloth with adjustable wiper for narrow windows, as well as 20ml of window cleaning concentrate to give you a head start on cleaning.
Plus N
'Plus N' not only gives you everything included in 'Plus' variant window vacs, but also an additional 180mm narrow suction nozzle. This means those smaller surfaces such as Georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces can be left streak-free and cleaned without a problem.
Why Buy The Kärcher Window Vac
Three times faster
Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.
No streaks
Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.
No drips
The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.
The original
Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.
For use all around the home
Absorbing condensation
Struggle with condensation no more!
Simply use your Kärcher Window Vac to vacuum the excess moisture, preventing the build-up of limescale and mould.
Cleaning windows
Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use a Kärcher Window Vac for streak-free results in seconds.
Simply spray, wipe then vacuum away all the dirty water.
The Window Vac can be used to clean the inside and outside of your windows.
Cleaning shower cabins
Perfect for preventing the build-up of limescale in and around your shower.
Once finished in the shower simply grab your Kärcher Window Vac and vacuum the remaining moisture from your shower screen and tiles.
Vacuuming liquids
Spilt a drink? Don't panic! Simply use your Kärcher Window Vac to effortlessly glide over the spillage, vacuuming up all moisture in its path.
The Kärcher Window Vac leaves your flat surfaces dry in seconds, without the need for endless paper towels.
Product Comparison
Streak-free cleaning results in 3 steps with spray bottle and cordless window vac
1. Spray
Mix in the detergent and spray the surface using your Kärcher spray bottle.
2. Clean
Then wipe with the microfibre cloth to agitate the dirt, grease and finger marks from the surface.
3. Vacuum
Finish by vacuuming away the dirty water with your Kärcher Window Vac, leaving the surface streak-free and dry in seconds.