Window Vac

Join over 5 million UK households already enjoying streak-free windows and discover how your Window Vacuum can be used all through the home and not just as a window cleaner.

Karcher Window Vac Autumn 2025

    0 Products

    GET TO KNOW YOUR OPTIONS

    Karcher Window Vac Hero Image

    Standard

    If you buy our standard models, you will get the Window Vac only. Still enough to remove condensation from windows, mirrors and shower screens and also clean up spills on any smooth surface. 

    Karcher Window Vac Hero Image

    Plus

    'Plus' variant window vacs include a spray bottle, microfibre cloth with adjustable wiper for narrow windows, as well as 20ml of window cleaning concentrate to give you a head start on cleaning.

    Karcher Window Vac Hero Image

    Plus N

    'Plus N' not only gives you everything included in 'Plus' variant window vacs, but also an additional 180mm narrow suction nozzle. This means those smaller surfaces such as Georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces can be left streak-free and cleaned without a problem.

    Why Buy The Kärcher Window Vac

    Clean windows 3 times faster

    Three times faster

    Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.

    Clean windows streak-free

    No streaks

    Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.

    Clean windows without any dripping dirty water

    No drips

    The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.

    Original Kärcher cordless window cleaner

    The original

    Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.

    For use all around the home

    Absorbing condensation

    Absorbing condensation

    Struggle with condensation no more!

    Simply use your Kärcher Window Vac to vacuum the excess moisture, preventing the build-up of limescale and mould.

    Cleaning windows

    Cleaning windows

    Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use a Kärcher Window Vac for streak-free results in seconds.
    Simply spray, wipe then vacuum away all the dirty water.
    The Window Vac can be used to clean the inside and outside of your windows.

    Cleaning shower cabins

    Cleaning shower cabins

    Perfect for preventing the build-up of limescale in and around your shower.

    Once finished in the shower simply grab your Kärcher Window Vac and vacuum the remaining moisture from your shower screen and tiles.

    Vacuuming liquids

    Vacuuming liquids

    Spilt a drink? Don't panic! Simply use your Kärcher Window Vac to effortlessly glide over the spillage, vacuuming up all moisture in its path.

    The Kärcher Window Vac leaves your flat surfaces dry in seconds, without the need for endless paper towels.

    Product Comparison

    Streak-free cleaning results in 3 steps with spray bottle and cordless window vac

    Spray spray bottle onto glass pane.

    1. Spray

    Mix in the detergent and spray the surface using your Kärcher spray bottle.

    Clean glass pane with the spray bottle attachment.

    2. Clean

    Then wipe with the microfibre cloth to agitate the dirt, grease and finger marks from the surface.

    Suction glass pane using Kärcher window vac.

    3. Vacuum

    Finish by vacuuming away the dirty water with your Kärcher Window Vac, leaving the surface streak-free and dry in seconds.

    Sign up to our newsletter today for 10% off your first order!

    Sign Up Today

    Why Shop With Kärcher?

    Delivery

    FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
    ExpertAdvice

    Expert advice and support
    5YearGuarantee

    +1 extra year guarantee
    on Home & Garden machines