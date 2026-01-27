From the original inventors, the Kärcher WV 6 Plus Window Vac is Kärcher's most innovative Window Vacuum, the easiest and quickest way to achieve streak-free surfaces around the home, perfect for tackling condensation too. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum is also extremely efficient, with it being possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods, whilst the powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for a significant 100 minutes or 300m² in just one charge. As well as easy planning of your cleaning tasks through accurate minute by minute LED battery indicator display, this model has a 150ml dirty water capacity, 50% larger than other models. Patented liquid silicone lip technology exclusive to Kärcher ensures no aspect of the surface is missed, from the upper edge to the ground without interruption, perfect streak-free cleaning results are achieved right up to the edge. The WV 6 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, meaning shower screens, tiles and mirrors can be left sparkling clean too.