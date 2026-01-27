The Kärcher WV 1 effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum has a powerful lithium-ion battery that can clean for up to 25 minutes or 70m² in just one charge. Benefit from effective and efficient window cleaning as the Kärcher Window Vac can clean surfaces up to 3x quicker than conventional methods, whilst also having the versatility to tackle everyday condensation. The 250mm cleaning head is perfect for leaving shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling. It can even be used for sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops or cleaning windows on your car too.