Window Vac WV 2
The Kärcher WV 2 Window Vac is a quick and easy way to achieve streak-free surfaces and remove condensation around the home.
The Kärcher WV 2 Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes removing condensation easy, reducing limescale and mould build up. With the effiency of a Kärcher Window Vac it's possible to clean windows and surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The 280mm cleaning head leaves shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling clean, with sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops also possible with your Kärcher WV 2.
Features and benefits
Quick and Easy to EmptyThe dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required.
Exchangeable Suction NozzleThe 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task.
LED DisplayThe LED display indicates when the battery needs to be recharged.
Lightweight and Quiet
- Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB.
Compact Design
- This compact, convenient device makes cleaning smooth surfaces even quicker and easier.
- The Kärcher Window Vac allows cleaning right to the bottom of your windows.
3 x Faster
- Window cleaning is up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods.
Streak-Free Cleaning
- Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac.
Hygienic
- Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water.
The Original Inventor
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight including battery (kg)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 280 x 320
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Tables / Worktops
- Wall tiles
Accessories
