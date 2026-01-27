The Kärcher WV 2 Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes removing condensation easy, reducing limescale and mould build up. With the effiency of a Kärcher Window Vac it's possible to clean windows and surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The 280mm cleaning head leaves shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling clean, with sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops also possible with your Kärcher WV 2.