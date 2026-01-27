The Kärcher WV 5 Plus Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home, perfect for tackling condensation too. Unique to the Kärcher WV 5 is it's edge guidance system, allowing for perfect edge cleaning right up to silicone seal whilst this lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum also makes cleaning extremely efficient, with it being possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge and the built in three stage battery indicator also allows accurate planning of cleaning tasks. The WV 5 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, meaning surfaces such as shower screens, tiles and mirrors can be left sparkling clean too.