Window Vac WV 5 Plus
The Kärcher WV 5 Plus Window Vac is a quick and easy way to achieve streak-free surfaces and comes with a built in three-stage battery indicator and unique edge guidance system.
The Kärcher WV 5 Plus Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home, perfect for tackling condensation too. Unique to the Kärcher WV 5 is it's edge guidance system, allowing for perfect edge cleaning right up to silicone seal whilst this lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum also makes cleaning extremely efficient, with it being possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge and the built in three stage battery indicator also allows accurate planning of cleaning tasks. The WV 5 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, meaning surfaces such as shower screens, tiles and mirrors can be left sparkling clean too.
Features and benefits
Removable BatteryThe removable battery and optional replacement allows uninterrupted cleaning.
Perfect Edge CleaningThe manually adjustable unique edge guidance system allows streak-free cleaning right up to the silicone seal.
Battery IndicatorThe soft grip handle makes the device even more comfortable to use. With the three-stage LED battery indicator you can plan your cleaning tasks accordingly, never running out of charge mid-clean.
Exchangeable suction nozzle
- The 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task.
Pleasantly Quiet
- Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB.
The Original Inventor
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
3 x Faster
- Up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods.
Streak-Free Cleaning
- Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac.
Hygienic
- Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water.
Versatile
- The quick and easy way to clean flat surfaces, such as windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors leaving a sparkling, streak-free finish.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charging time (min)
|185
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight including battery (kg)
|0.7
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 280 x 325
Scope of supply
- Premium spray bottle with microfibre cloth
- Detergent: 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Tables / Worktops
- Wall tiles
