Window Cleaning Concentrate, 500ml
Kärcher's new 500ml window cleaning concentrate gives streak-free results and decreases the likelihood of marks whilst delaying the resoiling of dirt so you don't have to clean as often.
Kärcher's new 500ml window cleaning concentrate gives streak-free results on all waterproof, smooth surfaces such as windows, glass, mirrors and shower sreens when used with a Kärcher Window Vac. The detergent is formulated to help rain run off windows faster, descreasing the likelihood of marks and streaks whilst delaying the resoiling of dirt so you don't have to clean as often.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Videos
Application areas
- Georgian Windows
- Mirrors
- Tables / Worktops
- Glass shower screens