The Kärcher WV 2 Plus N Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home, perfect for tackling condensation. Benefit from the inclusion of a narrow suction nozzle (170mm) with this model too, meaning places such as car windows, georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces can also be cleaned with ease. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum also makes cleaning extremely efficient, with it being possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods, whilst the powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The WV 2 Plus N also includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, meaning shower screens, tiles and mirrors can be left sparkling clean.