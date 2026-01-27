Window Vac WV 2 Plus N
The Kärcher WV 2 Plus N Window Vac is an easy way to achieve streak-free surfaces, coming with an additional narrow suction nozzle, spray bottle, microfibre cloth and 20ml of detergent.
The Kärcher WV 2 Plus N Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home, perfect for tackling condensation. Benefit from the inclusion of a narrow suction nozzle (170mm) with this model too, meaning places such as car windows, georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces can also be cleaned with ease. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum also makes cleaning extremely efficient, with it being possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods, whilst the powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The WV 2 Plus N also includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, meaning shower screens, tiles and mirrors can be left sparkling clean.
Features and benefits
Quick and Easy to EmptyThe dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required.
Exchangeable Suction NozzleThe 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task.
LED DisplayThe LED display indicates when the battery needs to be recharged.
Lightweight and Quiet
- Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB.
The Original Inventor
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
3 x Faster
- Window cleaning is up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods.
Streak-Free Cleaning
- Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac.
Hygienic
- Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water.
Versatile
- The quick and easy way to clean flat surfaces, such as windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors leaving a sparkling, streak-free finish.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Working width of narrow suction nozzle (mm)
|170
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight including battery (kg)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 280 x 320
Scope of supply
- Standard spray bottle with microfibre cloth
- Detergent: 20 ml
- Narrow suction nozzle
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Tables / Worktops
