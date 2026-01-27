The Kärcher WV 6 Plus N Window Vac is Kärcher's most innovative Window Vacuum, the easiest and quickest way to achieve streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes window cleaning easy, and is also great for removing condensation. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine has a significant 100 minute run-time, and with a minute by minute LED display, cleaning tasks can be easily planned. The WV 6 Plus N is perfect for achieving sparkling clean shower screens, tiles and mirrors, and with it's patented silicone lip technology, it's also effective at sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops too. The WV 6 Plus N includes an additional narrow suction nozzle (170mm), a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, providing everything you need for clean surfaces everytime.