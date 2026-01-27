The Kärcher WV 2 Plus Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes cleaning easy, and with the effiency of a Kärcher Window Vac, it is possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The 280mm cleaning head leaves shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling clean, and the Window Vac is even effective at removing condensation or sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops. The WV 2 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, everything you need to achieve perfectly clean windows everytime.