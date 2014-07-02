Super class
Puts the pressure on.
The best in their field. Our super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are used wherever uncompromising maximum performance is required. With their robust and durable design, they are perfectly equipped to remove even the most stubborn dirt. Whether in agriculture, on the construction site, in industry or municipal use – maximum performance is required. Pressure, flow volumes and super class equipment are perfectly matched.
HD SUPER CLASS: BY PROFESSIONALS FOR PROFESSIONALS
The super class machines are real superheroes in their field.
Ergonomic and innovative, they offer innovation and quality at the highest level and ensure uncompromising efficiency with superb user-friendliness.
Ergonomic super class
Excellent ergonomics for daily use: our new super class cold water machines combine all innovations which make work easier and the cleaning process even more efficient.
The machine is also equipped with the ergonomic EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun, a 1050 mm lance and servo control. The accessories are stored practically using numerous storage options like the pouch pocket or adjustable hook.
The top model in the range
Only the best materials are good enough to meet the highest requirements. That's why the super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are equipped with ceramic-coated pistons, a brass cylinder head, as well as slow-running water- and air-cooled motors. The new Ultra Guard hose also sets new standards when it comes to resilience. The effectiveness of the pump has also been increased compared to the previous model, whereby a pressure increase of up to 15 percent at the nozzle is achieved.
Outstanding mobility
The super class cold water machines impress with their extremely compact design and the upright concept – a special feature in this performance class. Thanks to integrated handles, the machine can be easily and practically transported or loaded using a crane and can therefore be used everywhere. Set-up times can also be reduced by over
50 percent with the automatic hose reel. This saves time and makes the machine ready for use in seconds. The machine also has numerous storage options for accessories.
Easy to use
Our new super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are the most powerful in their field and easy to maintain. The innovative and equally long-lasting machines offer maximum user-friendliness. In practice they impress with optimal ergonomics, simple use, an oil fill level indicator, an oil run-off channel, an easy-to-clean water filter, a swivel-mounted pump and a modular design.
Innovation at the highest level
The new super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are packed full of innovations and new developments. The newly developed Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations and noise by up to 30 percent. An automatic hose reel with a 20-metre high-pressure hose makes the cleaning process easier and quicker. It can even be operated under high pressure at an inclination of up to 45°.
Genuine sustainability
Sustainability plays an important role, particularly in cleaning. Our high-pressure cleaners are made from high-quality materials in a CO2-neutral factory in Germany, are robust and easily withstand the toughest conditions. They work reliably with a long service life and are easy to maintain: a nozzle pressure that is up to 15 percent more powerful than the previous model also ensures even greater efficiency.
CLASSIC MACHINES: EVEN PERSISTENT DIRT DOESN'T STAND A CHANCE
The super class machines in the Classic range are genuine all-rounders.
Robust and reliable, they combine the best of both worlds in one machine. An affordable yet powerful high-pressure cleaner with the usual high Kärcher quality standards.
Highest quality – long-lasting and robust
Our new Classic machines of the HD super class are designed to withstand even the toughest conditions. That's why we used the best materials and created an extremely long-lasting design with a a robust crankshaft pump, new Classic trigger gun and robust steel frame.
The Classic machines are also easy to maintain. This means that the machines are ready for use whenever they are needed.
Strong performance and user-friendliness
The new Classic super class cold water high-pressure cleaners provide enough power for all applications. With a working pressure of up to 250 bar and a water flow of up to 1700 l/h, even the most stubborn dirt stands no chance. The machines are also simple and practical to use thanks to the clear and easily accessible operating elements.
Superb efficiency
The Classic super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are extremely long-lasting and robust machines, which focus on the essential and basic needs in the cleaning process. You benefit from a particularly good price-performance ratio with the usual top Kärcher quality and maximum performance.
With a clear conscience
Sustainability plays an important role, particularly in cleaning. The Classic high-pressure cleaners are made from high-quality materials, are robust and easily withstand the toughest conditions. Even in harsh conditions they offer a long service life and are easy to maintain.
Two powerful variants for every requirement
The super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are available in 2 models. The HD super class machines in the Classic range have an extremely robust design, perform efficiently and are easy to use. The machines of the HD super class impress with excellent ergonomic properties, maximum user-friendliness, high performance and top quality.
Machine class
Mobility
Super class Classic
Moderate
Super class
Frequent
Machine class
Ergonomics
Super class Classic
Not too important
Super class
Important
Machine class
Equipment
Super class Classic
Powerful crankshaft pump
Robust steel frame
EASY!Lock
Super class
Automatic hose reel
Compact, upright design
Robust wobble plate pump with brass cylinder head