KÄRCHER SC 3 EasyFix Extra Steam Cleaner
What can the SC 3 EasyFix do?
The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix Extra steam cleaner makes deep cleaning effortless, harnessing the power of super-heated steam to kill 99.99%* of all common household bacteria using just tap water and producing sparkling results with no chemicals.
- It's ready to go in 30 seconds thanks to its fast-heating continuous cleaning system.
- This machine makes light work of shifting everyday dirt from hard floors, stubborn grease from ovens and hobs, and mould and limescale from tiles and taps.
- It also comes with three additional floor cloths, a window nozzle, and a carpet glider for breathing new life into carpets and rugs.
- Its built-in descaling filter prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times.
- This machine comes with a range of accessories designed to tackle different cleaning jobs, effortlessly, and these can all be stowed conveniently on board so that they're always close to hand.
- The EasyFix floor tool system means you can easily change the cloth without coming into contact with the dirt and thanks to its lamella technology ensures a perfect cleaning result.
Free Accessories
Get THREE EasyFix Floor Cloths FREE as well as a window cleaning nozzle and carpet glider when you purchase the SC 3 EasyFix Extra. This offer is only available when you buy exclusively from karcher.co.uk.
- Breath new life into your carpets and rugs with the Carpet Glider.
- Thoroughly clean glass, windows and mirrors with the Window Nozzle.
- Effortlessly mop sealed hard floors using the EasyFix Floor Cloths.
ACCESSORIES AS STANDARD
Our SC 3 EasyFix Extra Steam Cleaner comes already equipt with a floor nozzle, extension poles and EasyFix cloth, as well as a small round brush, a hand tool with cloth cover and precision nozzle.