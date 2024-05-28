KÄRCHER SC 3 EasyFix Extra Steam Cleaner

    Karcher SC 3 EasyFix Extra Steam Cleaner
    What can the SC 3 EasyFix do?

    The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix Extra steam cleaner makes deep cleaning effortless, harnessing the power of super-heated steam to kill 99.99%* of all common household bacteria using just tap water and producing sparkling results with no chemicals.

    • It's ready to go in 30 seconds thanks to its fast-heating continuous cleaning system.
    • This machine makes light work of shifting everyday dirt from hard floors, stubborn grease from ovens and hobs, and mould and limescale from tiles and taps.
    • It also comes with three additional floor cloths, a window nozzle, and a carpet glider for breathing new life into carpets and rugs.
    • Its built-in descaling filter prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times.
    • This machine comes with a range of accessories designed to tackle different cleaning jobs, effortlessly, and these can all be stowed conveniently on board so that they're always close to hand.
    • The EasyFix floor tool system means you can easily change the cloth without coming into contact with the dirt and thanks to its lamella technology ensures a perfect cleaning result.
    Free Accessories

    Get THREE EasyFix Floor Cloths FREE as well as a window cleaning nozzle and carpet glider when you purchase the SC 3 EasyFix Extra. This offer is only available when you buy exclusively from karcher.co.uk.

    • Breath new life into your carpets and rugs with the Carpet Glider.
    • Thoroughly clean glass, windows and mirrors with the Window Nozzle.
    • Effortlessly mop sealed hard floors using the EasyFix Floor Cloths.
    ACCESSORIES AS STANDARD

    Our SC 3 EasyFix Extra Steam Cleaner comes already equipt with a floor nozzle, extension poles and EasyFix cloth, as well as a small round brush, a hand tool with cloth cover and precision nozzle.

    Virus

    Kills 99.99% of Bacteria.

    *Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level with the Kärcher home steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on typical household, smooth, hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).
    **When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on typical household, smooth, hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam setting (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae). With Kärcher professional steam cleaners SG(V) this is 99.999%, according to EN 16615:2015-06, on PVC floors. (test germ: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541).

