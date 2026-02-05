The Kärcher VC 4 Cordless vacuum cleaner allows freedom of movement with maximum comfort and minimal effort. A run-time of up to 30 minutes provides uninterrupted cleaning whilst features such as boost mode gives you extra power when needed. The brushless motor and bagless filter system provide quiet and energy efficient use, with easy container emptying, perfect for any type of clean. Whilst the floor nozzle guarantees reliable dirt pick-up, the handy power lock removes the need to constantly hold down the power button when in use. Its carefully conceived design also means it can clean those hard-to-reach areas, such as along the sofa or under furniture. The VC 4 Cordless includes; a universal floor nozzle, a crevice nozzle and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for cleaning all around the home, as well as a useful wall mount allowing for easy and convenient storage.