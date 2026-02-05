Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless
The Kärcher VC 4 Cordless vacuum cleaner offers effortless vacuuming thanks to its lightweight design and up to 30 minute run-time, helping to clean the areas you need without interruption.
The Kärcher VC 4 Cordless vacuum cleaner allows freedom of movement with maximum comfort and minimal effort. A run-time of up to 30 minutes provides uninterrupted cleaning whilst features such as boost mode gives you extra power when needed. The brushless motor and bagless filter system provide quiet and energy efficient use, with easy container emptying, perfect for any type of clean. Whilst the floor nozzle guarantees reliable dirt pick-up, the handy power lock removes the need to constantly hold down the power button when in use. Its carefully conceived design also means it can clean those hard-to-reach areas, such as along the sofa or under furniture. The VC 4 Cordless includes; a universal floor nozzle, a crevice nozzle and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for cleaning all around the home, as well as a useful wall mount allowing for easy and convenient storage.
Features and benefits
Active floor nozzle
Easy storage
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|650
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|21.6
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 30 Boost mode: / approx. 18
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|345
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 236 x 1115
Scope of supply
- Foam filter
- Air inlet filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction Tube: Plastic
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs
