Sponge Filter
The exhaust air foam filter filters fine dirt particles from the air during vacuuming and is compatible with the VC 4 Cordless and VC 4 Cordless Premium devices.
Compatible with VC 4 Cordless devices from Kärcher, the sponge filter cleans the exhaust air by filtering out fine dirt particles during vacuuming. We recommend replacing the sponge filter at least once a year for maximum cleaning efficiency.
Features and benefits
Easy Nozzle Exchange
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|grey
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 50 x 50