Sponge Filter

The exhaust air foam filter filters fine dirt particles from the air during vacuuming and is compatible with the VC 4 Cordless and VC 4 Cordless Premium devices.

Compatible with VC 4 Cordless devices from Kärcher, the sponge filter cleans the exhaust air by filtering out fine dirt particles during vacuuming. We recommend replacing the sponge filter at least once a year for maximum cleaning efficiency.

Features and benefits
Easy Nozzle Exchange
Specifications

Technical data

Colour grey
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 50 x 50
Compatible machines