Application battery chain saw

BATTERY CHAIN SAW

With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.

Claw Stop battery chain saw
Claw stop for safe guidance and precise cuts.
Maximum Security Battery Chain Saw
Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain.
Oil level
The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.

Easily adjustable without the need for tools

Effortlessly adjust the chain tensioning using the rotary knob.

Battery Chain saw settings

Automatic chain oiling

This machine is low-maintenance with its handy features such as automatic bar and chain oiling system which lubricates during use.

Automatic chain lubrication

Extended lifetime

A highly durable machine equipped with a brushless motor for an extended lifetime.

Battery chain saw brushless motor

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

CNS 18-30

CNS 18-30 Battery

Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.

Voltage: 18 V
Bar length: 30 cm
Chain speed: 10 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 200 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: Yes

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.