BATTERY CHAIN SAW
With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.
Easily adjustable without the need for tools
Effortlessly adjust the chain tensioning using the rotary knob.
Automatic chain oiling
This machine is low-maintenance with its handy features such as automatic bar and chain oiling system which lubricates during use.
Extended lifetime
A highly durable machine equipped with a brushless motor for an extended lifetime.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
CNS 18-30 Battery
Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.
Voltage: 18 V
Bar length: 30 cm
Chain speed: 10 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 200 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: Yes
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.