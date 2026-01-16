CNS 18-30 Battery

Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.

Voltage: 18 V

Bar length: 30 cm

Chain speed: 10 m/s

Oil tank capacity: 200 ml

Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)

Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes

Automatic chain lubrication: Yes

Brushless motor: Yes

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.