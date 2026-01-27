Battery-powered multifunction lamp MFL 2-18
The battery-powered multifunctional lamp brings light into the darkness wherever it is needed. Includes power bank function for charging electronic devices, such as smartphones or tablets.
The handy battery-powered multifunctional lamp provides better lighting conditions wherever more light is needed, be it for work or leisure activities. With two brightness levels and a maximum of 280 lumens, the lamp can be adjusted to suit different applications. The flexible swivelling head has two joints to direct the light exactly where it is needed. The carrying handle makes it easy to move the around. Can be used as a power bank for even more functionality: small electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets can be charged from one USB-A and one USB-C port. The USB activation button prevents stand-by power when the USB ports are not in use. After 30 seconds without a device connected, the USB ports switch off so that the battery is not discharged prematurely.
Features and benefits
Comfortable Carrying Handle
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Brightness levels
|2
|Luminous flux (lm)
|max. 280
|USB-A output power (A)
|0.5
|USB-C output power (A)
|2
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 540 (2.5 Ah) / max. 1080 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 102 x 199
Equipment
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- USB-A port
- USB-C port
Application areas
- Cellar
- Workshop
- Balconies
- Terrace
- Tent/camping equipment
