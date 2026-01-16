Lawn Mower

BATTERY LAWN MOWER

No cable. No petrol. Kärcher's manoeuvrable 18 V lawn mowers produce the perfect mowing result with maximum mobility. Included in all sets: the 5.0 Ah battery, fast charger and mulch plug.

Lithium Ion Battery
Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Height control
The push handle can be individually adapted to the user's height.
Cutting height
The cutting height can be adjusted centrally.
RLM
Sharpened steel blades for a clean cut.
Ergonomic handle
The foam handle can be held securely and feels comfortable.

Naturally fertilise your lawn

Choose between collecting the grass cuttings or spreading them evenly across the lawn as you go using the mulching plug, by achieving a shorter finish the cuttings act as a natural fertiliser to your lawn.

Mulching

Edge to edge cutting

The lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge allowing you to achieve a flawless finish, no recutting necessary.

Edge Mowing

Compact and easy to store

A practical design with a folding handle and a collapsible grass catcher enables space-saving storage for your shed or garage.

Folded

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

18-33 lawn mower

LMO 18-33 Battery Set

Maximum mobility and manoeuvrability with low weight. The LMO 18-33 Battery Set with the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery offers the convenience of a battery mower packed into compact dimensions.

Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting width: 33 cm
Cutting height: 35–65 mm
Grass catcher capacity: 35 l
Performance per battery charge*: 250 m²

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

QUICK START GUIDE

Quick start user guide for the Kärcher Battery Lawn Mower

