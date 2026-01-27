Mobile cleaner OC 3 Foldable
With a foldable water tank, easy to transport, easy to store and always ready to go: the OC 3 foldable mobile outdoor cleaner with lithium-ion battery for mobile cleaning.
For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go that can be stored and transported in the smallest of spaces: the compact and lightweight OC 3 foldable mobile cleaner from Kärcher has a foldable water tank. This can be folded to a minimum pack size in no time at all and enables space-saving storage. With its lithium-ion battery, the device is ready for use anywhere at any time and without time-consuming preparation: simply fill with water and get started. An LED display provides information about the battery's charge level. The flexible 1.8-metre-long pressure hose ensures optimal freedom of movement when cleaning. Whether at the campsite, after a bike ride or in the garden at home - the mobile outdoor cleaner is the ideal solution for quick cleaning. A wide range of accessories are available for expanding the fields of application.
Features and benefits
Efficient and gentle low pressure
Innovative, foldable tank
Integrated lithium-ion battery
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow Rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Battery running time (min)
|max. 15
|Battery charging time (h)
|2.25
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 298 x 271
Scope of supply
- Lithium ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Water tank volume: 8 l
- Hose length: 1.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- Tent/camping equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Shoes/hiking boots
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs
