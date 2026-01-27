Mobile cleaner OC 3 Foldable

With a foldable water tank, easy to transport, easy to store and always ready to go: the OC 3 foldable mobile outdoor cleaner with lithium-ion battery for mobile cleaning.

For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go that can be stored and transported in the smallest of spaces: the compact and lightweight OC 3 foldable mobile cleaner from Kärcher has a foldable water tank. This can be folded to a minimum pack size in no time at all and enables space-saving storage. With its lithium-ion battery, the device is ready for use anywhere at any time and without time-consuming preparation: simply fill with water and get started. An LED display provides information about the battery's charge level. The flexible 1.8-metre-long pressure hose ensures optimal freedom of movement when cleaning. Whether at the campsite, after a bike ride or in the garden at home - the mobile outdoor cleaner is the ideal solution for quick cleaning. A wide range of accessories are available for expanding the fields of application.

Features and benefits
Mobile cleaner OC 3 Foldable: Efficient and gentle low pressure
Mobile cleaner OC 3 Foldable: Innovative, foldable tank
Mobile cleaner OC 3 Foldable: Integrated lithium-ion battery
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure range Low pressure
Flow Rate (l/min) max. 2
Battery powered device
Battery type Lithium ion battery
Battery running time (min) max. 15
Battery charging time (h) 2.25
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 305 x 298 x 271

Scope of supply

  • Lithium ion battery
  • Flat jet nozzle

Equipment

  • Water tank volume: 8 l
  • Hose length: 1.8 m
  • Integrated water filter
  • Device filter
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Pets/dogs
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Flower tubs
Accessories
Cleaning agents
