Spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Select Carpet Cleaner
The Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Perfect for allergy sufferers and households with pets, it leaves your carpets looking as good as new.
The Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces such as carpets, sofas, upholstery and car seats. Perfect for allergy sufferers and households with pets, tap water is simply sprayed fibre deep into textile surfaces under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt, leaving your carpets looking as good as new. Whilst thanks to the Kärcher carpet cleaning detergent (RM 519), cleaned surfaces are ready to use again quickly. The large, removable 4 litre clean water tank is shock-proof, translucent and is easy to fill and empty, whilst the dirty water is collected in the machine container. The 3-in-1 handle enables easy carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the container whilst the robust plastic container offers space for cord and accessory storage. The extensive included accessories are optimised for carpet and upholstery cleaning, whilst the machine could also be used as a multi-purpose vacuum for even more capabilities.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results
- Cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces.
Removable Fresh Water Tank
Comfortable 3-in-1 carrying handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Working width (mm)
|227
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power Cable (m)
|6
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 385 x 535
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
¹⁾ Valid exclusively for spray extraction application.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Floor nozzle with hard surface attachment: 227 mm
- Wash upholstery nozzle: 88 mm
- Spray extraction crevice nozzle
- Foam filter
- Detergent: Carpet Cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Comfortable 3in1 carry handle
- Accessory storage on the device
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Carpet
- Car seats
- Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
- Mattresses
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.