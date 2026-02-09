The handy SE 2 Spot Care Spot cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing fresh or built-in stains on upholstery and textiles including carpets and sofas. The SE 2 Spot Care makes quick work of dirt and odours, effectively removing food and drink stains, as well as paw prints, perfect for use with pets. Thanks to its compact design, it is particularly easy to use and takes up little space when stored. That means it’s quickly ready for operation whenever you need to deal with unexpected dirt. The large operating radius made possible by the 4.5-metre cable and 1.8m suction hose allows for flexible cleaning anywhere in a room. The practical accessory storage on the device itself means that all attachments, including a spot brush for a deeper clean, are quickly to hand and ready for use. Includes stain-removal brush, upholstery nozzle and detergent.