The SE 3 Compact Spot Cleaner is a powerful, energy-efficient and residue-free solution for cleaning textile surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the device is not only easy to handle but can also be stowed away to save space, ensuring it is quickly ready to go for convenient fibre-deep cleaning and even those spills you don't expect. Dirt is removed quickly and effectively from upholstered furniture, rugs and small carpets. The long and flexible suction hose with a built-in detergent hose guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach places. The long cable ensures a maximum range of movement and with practical storage options on the device, all accessories are always to hand. The 2-in-1 tank system ensures users needn't come into contact with dirt, whilst impressing further still with its hygienic system cleaning function to prevent the formation of bacteria and odours. This model includes an upholstery spray extraction nozzle, spray extraction crevice nozzle and detergent.