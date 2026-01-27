High Pressure Washer K Silent eco!Booster
K Silent eco!Booster – extra-quiet, compact and powerful pressure washer. Including flexible high-pressure hose, foam jet, Vario Power spray lance, Dirt Blaster and eco!Booster.
Whether you are cleaning a muddy floor, a dirty hatchback or grimy garden furniture – the K Silent eco!Booster from Kärcher removes moderate dirt in no time. The innovative silent technology reduces the perceived noise level by 50 percent in comparison with other pressure washers in the same class. So, you can clean with high pressure without disturbing your family or neighbours. The three spray lances that are included in the scope of supply offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Using the Vario Power Spray lance, the pressure can be precisely adjusted to suit any surface. The eco!Booster is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance when compared to the flat jet, it saves water, energy and time. The Dirt Blaster with rotating spot jet guarantees thorough cleaning results for stubborn dirt. The scope of supply also includes a trigger gun, a 6-metre PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and a foam jet. Due to its compact proportions, the K Silent eco!Booster can be stored indoors or outdoors without taking up much space.
Features and benefits
Innovative silent technology
Convenient accessory storage
Practical cord storage
Quick Connect System
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure ( /bar)
|20 / max. 130
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1800
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|313 x 262 x 419
Scope of supply
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 6 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Balconies
- For cleaning small cars.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.