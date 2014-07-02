Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l, 1l

Ultra Foam Cleaner in a 1 litre bottle – high foam and active cleaning. For use with KÄRCHER foam nozzles. Extremely effective against typical vehicle soiling.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Cars
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • Mobile homes
