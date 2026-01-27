High Pressure Washer K 5 Classic
The K 5 Classic pressure washer, including innovative hose storage, is easy to transport and store making it ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.
The K 5 Classic combines maximum convenience with full power. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be easily and securely wound around the front cover after use. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere. A height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures even greater convenience while working. It is also equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K5 Classic pressure washer, with its universal motor and an area performance of 40 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving accessory storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|2.1
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|188 x 252 x 445
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Façade
