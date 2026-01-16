Stone and Paving Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 611, 1l, 1l
The Kärcher 3-in-1 stone cleaner has a unique 3-in-1 formula for outstanding cleaning performance. This stone cleaning detergent has an active dirt remover, a protective formula to keep stone cleaner for longer, and wind and weather protection. The Kärcher stone cleaner offers you outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This product can be used on stone patios, walls and facades all around the house and garden.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- Terrace
- Façade
- Garden walls and stone walls