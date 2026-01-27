High Pressure Washer K 2 Classic

Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: The K 2 Classic pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home.

Compact design meets cleaning power: The K 2 Classic is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device can be conveniently stored almost anywhere to save space, and the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.

Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Sits Comfortably In The Hand
Integrated accessory storage on the device
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Power rating (kW) 1.4
Power Cable (m) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 178 x 219 x 415

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-way spray lance
  • Dirt Blaster spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • For cleaning small cars.
