High Pressure Washer K 2 Classic
Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: The K 2 Classic pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home.
Compact design meets cleaning power: The K 2 Classic is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device can be conveniently stored almost anywhere to save space, and the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Sits Comfortably In The Hand
Integrated accessory storage on the device
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.4
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|178 x 219 x 415
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-way spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning small cars.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.