Connection Set for high-pressure cleaners
Hose set for high pressure cleaning or for watering the garden. With 10 m PrimoFlex®-hose (3/4"), G3/4-tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector as well as Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
This hose set is ideal to connect high-pressure cleaners to the water tap but also to be used as garden hose for watering. It consists of 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), 1 x G3/4- tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector, and 1 x Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Extremely flexible, robust und kink-resistant. The new hoses of Kärcher present themselves with many advantages: Long service life and easy handling. Attractive hose sets complete the assortment of Kärcher in this category. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
10 m 3/4" PrimoFlex® hose
Plus universal hose connector 2.645-193.0
Plus universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
G3/4 tap adapter
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 370 x 105
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent Anniversary
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.