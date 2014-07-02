This hose set is ideal to connect high-pressure cleaners to the water tap but also to be used as garden hose for watering. It consists of 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), 1 x G3/4- tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector, and 1 x Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Extremely flexible, robust und kink-resistant. The new hoses of Kärcher present themselves with many advantages: Long service life and easy handling. Attractive hose sets complete the assortment of Kärcher in this category. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!