Connection Set for high-pressure cleaners

Hose set for high pressure cleaning or for watering the garden. With 10 m PrimoFlex®-hose (3/4"), G3/4-tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector as well as Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.

This hose set is ideal to connect high-pressure cleaners to the water tap but also to be used as garden hose for watering. It consists of 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), 1 x G3/4- tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector, and 1 x Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Extremely flexible, robust und kink-resistant. The new hoses of Kärcher present themselves with many advantages: Long service life and easy handling. Attractive hose sets complete the assortment of Kärcher in this category. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
10 m 3/4" PrimoFlex® hose
Plus universal hose connector 2.645-193.0
Plus universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
G3/4 tap adapter
Specifications

Technical data

Colour yellow
Weight (kg) 2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 370 x 105

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.