High Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
Can receive optimal support through the Kärcher Home & Garden app incl. application consultant: The K 4 Power Control pressure washer with G 160 Q Power Control spray gun and Car Cleaning Kit and Home Kit.
The K 4 Power Control pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app it is also very easy to find the right pressure. The application consultant integrated in the app supports the user with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning object – for perfect cleaning results. Apart from the application consultant, the app offers other helpful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. When the right pressure level has been found, it can be easily set by turning the spray lance and checked on the G 160 Q Power Control spray gun. The K 4 Power Control also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless changeover of the detergent, a telescopic handle for comfortable transportation, as well as a parking position for readily accessible accessories. The Car Cleaning Kit and Home Kit include the T 5 surface cleaner, 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner, a foam jet, a Rotating Wash Brush and 1 litre of Car Shampoo.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.8
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Car kit: Rotating washing brush, Foam jet 0.3 l, Car shampoo 3-in-1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
