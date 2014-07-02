Car Shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610, 1l, 1l

The Kärcher 3-in-1 car shampoo has a unique 3-in-1 formula which offers an exceptional cleaning performance. With its active dirt remover, quick-drying and ultra-shine formula for outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Suitable for use on all vehicles.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Vehicles