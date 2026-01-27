High Pressure Washer K 5 Classic Home
The perfect "cleaner": The K 5 Classic Home, including Home Kit with T5 surface cleaner and stone and façade cleaner, is easy to store and transport.
The K 5 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use and for removing moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to patios and cars, the pressure washer produces dazzling cleaning results with its powerful universal motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 stone and façade cleaner (1 l) and T5 surface cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning on smooth surfaces. The device also has a trigger gun featuring the Quick Connect system and comes with an 8 metre long high-pressure hose. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface in next to no time. The dirt blaster clears out even the most stubborn of dirt, and a water filter protects the pump against small dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving accessory storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|2.1
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|188 x 252 x 445
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Façade
