Cleverly combined features making everything possible without having to change accessories once: Apply foam, loosen stubborn dirt with a high-pressure flat spray or work thoroughly yet carefully with a soft brush, the WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines all three functions in a single product. Simply select the required function with the lever in the grip area of the brush. This means that the wash brush is versatile, saves time, is comfortable and always guarantees perfect cleaning results – even on delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The integrated detergent tank allows users to work for longer without refilling.