The K 5 Comfort Premium is perfect for frequent use on moderate to heavy dirt around the home and is made from 25% recycled material*. With its powerful water-cooled motor, it provides long lifetime and puts an end to dirt on surfaces such as garden furniture, patios and cars. The versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance effortlessly switches between 4 spray patterns dependent on the cleaning task, including a rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat jet, reduced pressure flat jet and detergent jet. 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is also supplied and can be applied using the innovative 2-in-1 detergent concept. Enjoy convenience with set-up available in just a few steps and comfortable application with the Comfort!Hold trigger gun, reducing holding pressure when in use. The machine also boasts an integrated hose reel with 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and cables and accessories able to be stored compactly on the device. Optimum support is available from the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories