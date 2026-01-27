High Pressure Washer K 5 Comfort Premium

Make light work of moderate to heavy dirt. The K 5 Comfort Premium is packed with convenience, including an innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance and 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.

The K 5 Comfort Premium is perfect for frequent use on moderate to heavy dirt around the home and is made from 25% recycled material*. With its powerful water-cooled motor, it provides long lifetime and puts an end to dirt on surfaces such as garden furniture, patios and cars. The versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance effortlessly switches between 4 spray patterns dependent on the cleaning task, including a rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat jet, reduced pressure flat jet and detergent jet. 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is also supplied and can be applied using the innovative 2-in-1 detergent concept. Enjoy convenience with set-up available in just a few steps and comfortable application with the Comfort!Hold trigger gun, reducing holding pressure when in use. The machine also boasts an integrated hose reel with 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and cables and accessories able to be stored compactly on the device. Optimum support is available from the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories

Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Power rating (kW) 2.1
Power Cable (m) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 13.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 19.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 417 x 346 x 668

²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.

Scope of supply

  • Detergent: Natural Universal Cleaner, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Comfort!Hold
  • 4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Integral high-pressure hose reel
  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • For cleaning small cars.
  • For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Façade
