High Pressure Washer K 3 eco!Booster Home
Make light work of your smaller garden areas with the K 3 eco!Booster Home. This complete system includes an eco!Booster and everything needed for effective cleaning and flawless results.
Tackle dirt with confidence. The versatile K 3 eco!Booster Home pressure washer eliminates grime across all your homes outdoor spaces. Perfect for occasional use, it leaves small garden surfaces, patios, and furniture gleaming. This model provides everything you need for a convenient clean: the Home Kit (with a patio cleaner and 0.5L Patio & Deck detergent) plus the choice of two lances—the gentle eco!Booster (offering 50% increased performance* on delicate surfaces to save time and energy) or the Dirt Blaster for tackling the toughest grime. It also features a 6-metre high-pressure hose for great reach and a water filter protecting the pump for long-term reliability. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet
Features and benefits
Clean and tidy
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.6
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Terrace
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.