Tackle dirt with confidence. The versatile K 3 eco!Booster Home pressure washer eliminates grime across all your homes outdoor spaces. Perfect for occasional use, it leaves small garden surfaces, patios, and furniture gleaming. This model provides everything you need for a convenient clean: the Home Kit (with a patio cleaner and 0.5L Patio & Deck detergent) plus the choice of two lances—the gentle eco!Booster (offering 50% increased performance* on delicate surfaces to save time and energy) or the Dirt Blaster for tackling the toughest grime. It also features a 6-metre high-pressure hose for great reach and a water filter protecting the pump for long-term reliability. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet