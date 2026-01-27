High Pressure Washer K 5 Comfort Premium Home
Features and benefits
Comfort trigger gun with Comfort!Hold and Quick Connect
- Comfort!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas.
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|2.1
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Detergent: Natural Universal Cleaner, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Comfort!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Integral high-pressure hose reel
- Quick Connect on machine
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
Videos
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Façade
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.