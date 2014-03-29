Ash vacuum cleaners

Whether you are cleaning the fireplace, vacuuming out the barbecue after a garden party or cleaning hard floors with the floor nozzle: ash and dry vacuum cleaners are versatile and impress with their superb convenience features.

Karcher Spring Sale May 2026

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    It doesn’t get any simpler or cleaner than this

    The one-piece filter system, including metal coarse dirt filter and flame-resistant flat pleated filter, can be removed in one move without the ash and dust falling out.

    Another practical feature: the ash can be emptied safely and comfortably thanks to the handle on the container. Hands and floors stay nice and clean!

    Wonderfully clean: the integrated exhaust filter of the AD 4 Premium doesn’t let any dirt out and even filters tiny dust and dirt particles.

    Ash vac Filter

    Advantages of the Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaner

    Ash Vac Garage floor
    A floor nozzle for hard floor cleaning as well as the high-quality chrome-plated suction tubes make the AD 4 Premium a versatile dry vacuum cleaner.
    easy opening dust bin
    Simple and fast opening of the waste container.
    filter cleaning AD
    Press 3 times – filter cleaning at the touch of a button.
    Easy handle ash vac
    Practical handle on the container.
    quick removal filter
    Quick removal of flat pleated filter.
    change of filter
    Simple replacement of exhaust filter.
    parking position
    Practical parking position − always ready to hand.
    parking position AD 2
    Practical parking position − also with the AD 2.

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    Why Shop With Kärcher?

    Delivery

    FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
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    5YearGuarantee

    +1 extra year guarantee
    on Home & Garden machines