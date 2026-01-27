High Pressure Washer K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
Tackle moderate to large outdoor areas with ease. The K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home is the powerful partner for every job, with everything you need to effectively clean around the home.
Performance that impresses: The K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home is designed for frequent use on moderate to heavy dirt, With its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on surfaces such as paths and patios. The included eco!Booster lance is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance*, it saves time and improves water and energy efficiency. Use the dirtblaster lance to tackle the toughest grime when extra power is required, guaranteeing uncompromising results on stubborn dirt. It also includes a patio cleaner and 1L Stone and Facade Cleaner, giving everything you need to easily and effectively clean around the home. Enjoy comfortable application thanks to the 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and for long-term reliability, a built-in water filter protects the pump. All accessories store neatly onboard the device itself. For even more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet
Features and benefits
Clean and tidy
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|2.1
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Garden walls and stone walls
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
