High Pressure Washer K 2 Power Control Home
The Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home pressure washer has everything you need for powerful outdoor cleaning. This machine comes with a T 150 patio cleaner and Patio & Deck detergent.
The Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home pressure washer has everything you need for powerful outdoor cleaning. This machine comes with the Home accessory kit which includes a T 150 patio cleaner and Patio & Deck detergent to give your outdoor areas a new lease of life. From blasting away garden moss with the Dirt blaster, to rinsing away the dirt on your garden furniture. The accessories make getting the perfect pressure as simple as a twist and click. The Vario lance comes with three pressure settings to choose from, including a detergent setting for applying detergent effortlessly. Whilst the Dirt blaster has a rotary dirt to blast away even the most stubborn of dirt. The 5m robust high pressure hose gives you plenty of reach whilst cleaning around the garden. What's more is this machine has a handle and two smooth running wheels for easy transport whilst in use, and storage for when all jobs are complete. Whilst putting away your machine, nearly store the accessories on the machine with the on board storage. Always have Kärcher on hand with the Kärcher App, it contains everything you need from setting up your machine to step by step application guides.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.4
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 5 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.