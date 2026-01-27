Performance that impresses: The K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home is designed for frequent use on moderate to heavy dirt, With its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on surfaces such as paths, patios and cars. The included eco!Booster lance is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance*, it saves time and improves water and energy efficiency. Use the dirtblaster lance to tackle the toughest grime when extra power is required, guaranteeing uncompromising results on stubborn dirt. It also includes car and home kits featuring a patio cleaner, wash brush, foam jet, 1L Natural Car Shampoo and 1L Stone and Facade Cleaner, meaning you can tackle every surface with ease. Enjoy comfortable application thanks to the 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and for long-term reliability, a built-in water filter protects the pump. All accessories store neatly onboard the device itself. For even more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet