High Pressure Washer K 6 Comfort Premium
The K 6 Comfort Premium offers maximum convenience and is your complete solution for heavy dirt. Combining the versatile 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance with 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.
The K 6 Comfort Premium is your durable choice for tackling frequent, heavy dirt around the home. The machine is built using using 25% recycled material* and features a powerful water-cooled motor that ensures a long service life. This machine makes light work of ingrained grime on surfaces like patios, cars, and garden furniture, offering maximum convenience through its 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance which effortlessly switches between four spray patterns (including rotary, high and reduced pressure flat jet, and detergent jet) without requiring you to swap lances. Comfort is key with the Comfort!Hold trigger gun reducing strain during use, while the integrated hose reel and 10m PremiumFlex anti-twist hose ensure easy, tangle-free application and tidy storage. Furthermore, the unit is ready to use almost instantly with simple setup steps. It includes 1L Natural Universal Cleaner for immediate use via the 2-in-1 detergent concept, and stores all accessories compactly onboard. Optimum support is available from the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 160 / 2 - 16
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 510
|Area performance (m²/h)
|50
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|2.2
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
- Detergent: Natural Universal Cleaner, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Comfort!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Integral high-pressure hose reel
- Quick Connect on machine
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.