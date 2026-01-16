The Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer puts you in complete control of the power setting, so you can get the perfect pressure for any surface you're cleaning. From muddy bikes, to dirty garden furniture, the K 2 Power Control makes light work of any cleaning tasks around the home. The Full Control Vario Lance makes getting the perfect pressure setting as simple as a twist and click, while the Dirt blaster lance achieves sparkling results on hard surfaces with stubborn dirt. The K 2 Power Control makes cleaning your outdoor space easy, with a detergent suction tube that efficiently applies detergent as you clean and a 5m high-pressure hose for plenty of reach. It's easy to move around thanks to wheels and an extendable handle. Always have Kärcher on hand with the Kärcher App, it contains everything you need from setting up your machine to step by step application guides. Tailor the app to your machine and accessories for the perfect cleaning result.