Universal Cleaner RM 626, 1l, 1l

A powerful universal cleaner (1 litre bottle) for use with Kärcher pressure washers. Plug 'n' Clean: Simple to use and apply with a high-pressure cleaner. May be used anywhere

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
